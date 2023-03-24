Shaun Michael Woods admitted having 5.6 grams of the drug, which police valued at £112.
Woods has 14 previous drug-related offences between 2010 and 2022.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that officers executed a search warrant at Woods’ home in Saddle Road, Douglas, on March 7.
The warrant was in relation to another party but police found Woods asleep in his bedroom with a smell of cannabis coming from the room.
A search of his room found a bong, a grinder, scales and rolling papers, as well as 5.6 grams of the class B drug in a backpack after Woods told them: ‘There’s a bit of weed in there.’
The court heard that he has a number of similar previous convictions.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the facts were accepted but pointed out that, as with another case, the value given to the drug by police seemed to be exaggerated from what people were saying the actual value on the street was.
Mr Wright asked for credit to be given for his client’s admissions and co-operation with police, and reiterated that the search warrant had not been executed against Woods, but he had been ‘collateral damage’.
Magistrates chair David Christian told Woods: ‘Your previous convictions don’t make for good reading.
‘You need to sit up and listen. You can’t keep down this road.’
Woods was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay that, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per week.