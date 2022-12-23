A thief has admitted stealing a tips jar from the hotel at which he was working.
John Christopher Byrne was employed at the Ellan Vannin Hotel on Loch Promenade in Douglas when he committed the theft.
He will be sentenced on February 16 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the offence was committed on October 30 and was a breach of trust. The jar was said to contain £2,756 in cash.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was borderline as to whether it should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for credit to be given for the 30-year-old’s guilty plea and said that Byrne may dispute the amount involved.
However, Mr Wood said that, even if the figure was accepted, given the guilty plea and the fact that his client has no previous convictions, the case would be suitable for summary court sentencing.
The advocate asked for a probation report and a psychological report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates agreed to accept summary court jurisdiction for sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £250 with conditions to contact probation services, not to enter the Ellan Vannin Hotel, and not to contact witnesses.