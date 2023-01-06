Three cases regarding cannabis offences were heard in the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
James Lee Vincent was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the possession and intent to supply 620.5g of cannabis and possession of 44.5g of cannabis, 25.2g of resin and £9,610 of criminal proceeds.
The 29-year-old gardener admitted to the charges when he was arrested on November 8 2022 at his home address of 12 Mountain View, Douglas, where the police found 44.5g of cannabis.
They then searched Mr Vincent’s mother’s house at 42 School Road in Onchan, where they found the 620.5g of cannabis, 21.2g of cannabis ‘shatter’ which was later found to be resin, cannabis oil and drug paraphernalia, including bags with the logo ‘Canaman bud’.
Mr Vincent also told police of the £9,610 hidden in the kickboards of his mother’s kitchen.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor told the court that the offences were a ‘recent dealing phenomenon’ to fund Mr Vincent’s cannabis habit.
In different, unrelated case, 59-year-old Frank Thomas was sentenced to 18 months for possession of over £22,000 worth of cannabis and nearly £14,000 in cash in a van.
Frank Thomas pleaded guilty to the offences after the police arrested him when stopped his van on Kensington Road in Douglas on November 24, 2022.
Deemster Graeme Cook added that Mr Thomas had a ‘chequered criminal history’.
Mr Thomas claims that he was forced to by another dealer whom he owed £100,000 to, and threatened him with the promise of violence if he did not comply.
Deemster Cook said the claim could not be considered without proof of it, he said: ‘if it took that into account, everybody would be doing it’.
In an unrelated case, Garry Dentith pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis, possession of almost £13,000 in cash, and three counts of being involved with criminal property.