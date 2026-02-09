The reminder follows a recent police message about school zone speed limits and focuses on the risks created by poor parking behaviour near school entrances.
Officers say they have observed vehicles stopping on zig-zag lines, blocking pavements, double parking and using designated drop-off zones incorrectly.
A spokesperson from the Constabulary commented: ‘These markings and restrictions are there to keep children visible and safe at the busiest times of the day.
‘Officers have been present at schools and this does help in the moment, but it should not take a police presence for safe and legal parking to happen.
‘Children’s safety needs to be considered at all times and rushing to get a child through the gate or hurrying on to work is never a reason to put another child at risk. Everyone who drives near a school has a part to play in keeping the area safe.’
Police are urging motorists to allow extra time when travelling near schools, park legally, use drop-off zones as intended and keep crossings and zig-zag areas clear.
‘A small inconvenience for an adult can prevent putting someone else’s child in danger,’ the spokesperson added.
This comes after a warning about the speed of cars in school zones was also issued early in January following the resumption of school after the Christmas break.
Concerns were raised about speeding and drivers failing to comply with reduced speed limits.
Under current rules, a 20mph limit applies outside schools during key periods, typically between 8.20am and 9.15am, and again from 3.10pm to 4pm.
‘Even a small increase in speed can significantly affect stopping distances,’ a spokesperson said.