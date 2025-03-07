A thug who punched a man unconscious, leaving his victim in the street with a broken nose and eye socket, has been jailed for 26 months.
Darren Mark Barrow, 39, appeared for sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery having pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.
Deemster Graeme Cook described it as ’thuggery at its worst.’
His victim was a fisherman who had been on a social night out at the Marine Hotel in Peel on December 30 last year, the court heard.
The defendant, of Shore Road, Peel, was also drinking there. He was known to him and there was history between the two men, the court heard.
There was a verbal exchange outside which turned physical.
Barrow knocked his victim to the ground and punched him in the face over a period of 15 seconds. He then left him lying in the street.
The man remembered waking up in a hospital bed. He had two cuts to the top of his head and fractures to an eye socket and a nasal bone.
Barrow was on probation for a common assault in January 2024 against the same man when he carried out the offence, the court was told.
He had previous convictions for violence and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said the offences had been fuelled by alcohol and her client had expressed genuine remorse for his actions.
Jailing him for 26 months, Deemster Cook told him: ‘All parts of the Isle of Man should be safe. We can do without thuggery of this nature. It’s completely uncalled for and completely unwarranted.’
The Deemster imposed a restraining order on Barrow preventing him from contacting his victim, directly or indirectly, for a period of 10 years.
He will serve half his sentence in custody before being released on licence.