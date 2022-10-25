Trainee plasterer was under the influence of cannabis
A 21-year-old trainee plasterer has been fined £500 for being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.
Jack John Cubbon also had his licence endorsed with 10 penalty points after admitting the offence.
A second charge, of possessing cannabis, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that police were on patrol in Onchan on April 16 at 8.40pm when they saw Cubbon sitting in a BMW.
The ignition was on and he had the keys in his hand.
A smell of cannabis was said to be coming from the car.
Cubbon, who lives in Agneash near Laxey, failed a drug wipe test at the scene and was subsequently arrested.
Cannabis and a grinder were found the car after Cubbon indicated where they were, but Mr Robinson said that the amount was negligible.
At police headquarters, Cubbon gave a blood sample which later produced a result of 10.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Cubbon told police that he had smoked the drug the night before.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jim Travers handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
Mr Travers said that Cubbon had co-operated at the scene and could not have been more compliant throughout the whole procedure.
The advocate said: ‘Mr Cubbon is entirely remorseful for his conduct. It was an error of judgement involving a relatively new offence, where it could be said a grey area exists.
‘When engaging in such pursuits an individual may not know the strength of the drug.
‘The vehicle was found on a side road in a layby, parked up. The car is started by a push button ignition which wasn’t engaged at the time.’
Mr Travers went on to say that Cubbon’s licence was vital to his employment as a trainee plasterer and urged magistrates to impose high penalty points rather than a disqualification.
Magistrates also ordered Cubbon to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, within three months.