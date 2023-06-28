A ‘trio of fools’ who were in a stolen car have been fined £700 each.
Asad Awan admitted taking a vehicle without consent, while Muhammed Umer Chatha and Kian Patel admitted knowingly being a passenger in the stolen vehicle.
Awan was also fined a further £300 for driving without insurance and all three men had their licence endorsed with eight penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on June 9 at 5.30am, the owner of a black Audi RS3 said that he had got up for work and found that his car had gone from outside his Saddle Road address.
He said that he had left it unlocked with the keys in a golf bag in the back seat.
CCTV footage at his home showed three males walking past, then one of them, who was identified as Awan, got into the car.
He drove it off the driveway then Chatha and Patel got in as well.
Mr Swain said that it was a keyless car which could be started by a button as long as the key was nearby, so they had not rifled through the bag to get the key.
The vehicle was later found in a school car park near Saddlestone so it was only driven a short distance.
However, oddly, the golf bag was found in a different vehicle nearby.
The trio were arrested and during a police interview, 22-year-old Awan, who lives at Manor Woods in Douglas, admitted he had decided to go for a joyride.
However, he said that after a few minutes he had realised it was wrong so he had stopped in the car park and got out.
He said they had then thought it would be fun to take the golf bag out but when he did, the Audi had locked itself so he had panicked and put it in an unlocked van nearby.
Chatha, who is 22 and lives at Green Lane in London, told police he had drunk around eight pints of lager and five shots so he was very drunk.
He claimed that he had believed he was getting into an Uber taxi but then realised that was not the case.
He said he had then fallen asleep.
Patel, aged 21, who lives at Woodland Grange, Buckinghamshire, said he had also drunk a large amount of alcohol so his recollection was ‘sketchy’.
He said he remembered Awan driving next to him and telling him to get in, but said he had then also dozed off.
All three men have no previous convictions.
Advocate Peter Russell represented Awan and said: ‘Having made the inexplicably stupid decision to take the vehicle, the penny dropped and it was not driven particularly far.’
Mr Russell handed in a letter of apology from his client which he said he hoped expressed that his client realised how stupid he had been.
The advocate said that Awan’s father would have to help him with any fine and he would then pay him back.
Chatha was represented by David Reynolds who said that his client was a student and had come to the island to watch the TT.
‘It was a stupid mistake to get in the vehicle. He is really embarrassed by his actions,’ said the advocate.
Patel was represented by Stephen Wood who entered a basis of plea for his client in which he said that was not aware of the golf bag and wasn’t involved in putting it in the other vehicle.
fools
Mr Wood said: ‘Your worship would appear to be dealing with a trio of fools.
‘When the drink’s in, the wit’s out.’
The advocate said that Patel did not usually drink so it had had a significant effect on him.
Mr Wood also handed in a letter of apology written by his client and added: ‘Twenty-plus hours in custody had a salutary effect.
‘These acts have caused Mr Patel to take stock and learn. He will not be coming before the court again.’
The advocate said that his client did not have much money so any fine would be paid by ‘the Bank of Mum and Dad’ who he would then repay.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told the trio: ‘You have been described variously as fools and idiots and you certainly were those things.
‘Your acts were foolish. They were also extremely inconsiderate to the complainant. I hope you have learned from your mistake.’
The High Bailiff also ordered all three defendants to pay £125 prosecution costs each, which they must pay, along with the fines, forthwith.