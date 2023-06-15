A TT visitor appeared in court this morning accused of threatening to kill German fans at St John’s campsite.
Paul Samuels, aged 44, of Mikasa Street, Walney, Barrow-In-Furness, is alleged to have thrown lighter fluid at them.
He is charged with making threats to kill, maliciously administering a poison, and property damage, but is yet to enter pleas.
The first two allegations can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The court heard that it is alleged that, on June 8, Mr Samuels damaged a gazebo, a chair, a German flag, and a van.
He is also alleged to have thrown lighter fuel at German visitors and made threats to kill based on their nationality.
Mr Samuels was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
Committal proceedings for all matters will be held on August 10.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon said that bail would have been opposed by the prosecution.
The case will be due for mention on July 13.