A 22-year-old man from Alfreton in the UK has appeared in court accused of importing cannabis to the island as well as possessing it with intent to supply.
Billy Lewis Marina, of Birchwood Crescent, is also charged with possessing criminal property, namely cash totalling £3,920.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on June 24 and involve two and a half kilos of the class B drug, found in a car.
Mr Marina was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
The case has been adjourned until July 31, while test results are awaited regarding a further package which was also found by police.
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.