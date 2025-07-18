A Douglas man has appeared before magistrates admitting possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hunting knife.
Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Lilley, of Prince’s Avenue, was arrested on Douglas beach on June 30.
Police were called to a medical emergency at around 1.45am.
A large bread knife was found in the sand, which prompted officers to search the defendant.
A hunting knife with a six inch blade was found in his jacket pocket.
When interviewed, Lilley initially said he’d found the weapon on the beach, but then admitted it was his, claiming it was for protection.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place in summary court on August 28.
Bail was granted.