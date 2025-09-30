A busy shop in Anagh Coar is looking to expand and improve the visual appearance of the building.
Mannin Retail Ltd operates the Spar at the estate in Douglas and has submitted a planning application to extend the front entrance and also at the side to provide more storage space and facilities for staff.
The applicant says the move is necessary due to the popularity of the local shop.
In a cover letter within the application, Mannin Retail Ltd says: ‘Anagh Coar Spar is a very busy convenience store.
‘The proposal is to extend the building in two directions to improve its visual appearance and enable the layout of the current shop to be rationalised to facilitate the store providing an enhanced offering to the local community.
‘It seeks to create a 75 square metre extension following the line of the goods-in boundary creates space for a new back-of-house area comprising of a storage area of sufficient size to allow the trollies to be stored internally together with office, rest room and staff toilet.’
The applicant says parapeted walls will be built around the area to ‘create a neat and tidy appearance’.
The application also seeks to prove a 35 square metre extension to the front which will provide a dual access entrance foyer where the likes of flowers can be displayed.
In addition, the proposals include the installation of air conditioning units to provide year-round heat/cooling and a solar array of sufficient size to provide electricity for nine months of the year. These will be mounted centrally on the roof which, the applicant says, will be barely visible from street level.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.