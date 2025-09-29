Selena Magee was given the order in November 2024, prohibiting her contacting her neighbour at Woodbourne Road.
However, on August 31, the woman said she was in a shared garden, when Magee arrived and lunged at her.
She said she suffered scratches to her arm as a result.
When interviewed, Magee said: ‘She makes up stories and I get taken away in a van.
‘I have allegations, but they never get investigated, they get swept under the carpet.’
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said her client had long standing issues with alcohol and mental health.
Sentencing has been adjourned until October 14, while a probation report is prepared.