Two men from Manchester have appeared in court charged with being involved in importing drugs to the island.
Kane Jones, aged 32, of Airton Close, is accused of two counts of the offence, as well as conspiracy to remove criminal property, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Thomas Patrick Lindop, aged 39, of Densmore Street, is charged with three counts of being involved in importing drugs.
Mr Jones appeared in court in person, and was represented by advocate Ian Kermode, while Mr Lindop appeared via video link from the prison, and was represented by Peter Taylor.
The case against both defendants has been adjourned until December 2.
No bail applications were made and they are both remanded at the Manx prison.