Possessing 0.1 grams of cocaine has cost a Douglas man a fine of £1,000.
Alex Joseph Egan, of Strang Close, appeared before magistrates recently, pleading guilty to the offence.
Police arrested the 21-year-old as he was coming out of the Whitehouse pub in Peel on September 20.
A search found a wrap of the class A drug in the defendant’s wallet.
In court, he was represented by duty advocate Darren Taubitz, who said his client had been going through difficult personal circumstances at the time of the offence, but it had been a very small amount of the drug.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £100 per month.