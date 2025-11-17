A well-known convenience store in Union Mills, with a surprising link to one of the world’s most famous musical families, has been placed on the market.
The Spar shop on the main A1 Douglas to Peel Road has long served as the village’s central convenience store, but it also holds a special place in Manx music history.
A blue plaque on the building marks the spot where the Gibb family once ran the local post office, decades before brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice rose to global fame as the Bee Gees.
Marketed by Black Grace Cowley, the freehold includes the ground-floor retail unit and a three-bedroom apartment above, as well as two single garages, two private parking spaces and a low-maintenance rear garden.
The property offers approximately 2,368 sq ft of accommodation across two floors.
The ground floor provides a sizeable retail area, preparation space, an office and staff facilities totalling around 128 sqm.
The first-floor apartment, accessed via an external stairway, includes a lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms, one with an ensuite, and a separate shower room.
Situated prominently on the A1 and directly on the TT course, the site sits beside a public car park.
Black Grace Cowley say the building may also be suitable for alternative uses, subject to planning permission, which could appeal to buyers with redevelopment ambitions.
While parts of the property would benefit from upgrading and maintenance, it will be sold with vacant possession upon completion.
Viewings are available strictly by appointment through Black Grace Cowley.