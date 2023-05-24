Two men have appeared in court via video link from the prison.
Daniel Graham Moody, aged 35, of Meadowfield Close, Merseyside, is charged with being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island on June 6 last year.
Leroy Stephen McHarrie, aged 23, of Nursery Avenue, Onchan, is charged with the same two offences on June 6, as well as two further charges, of being concerned in importing cocaine to the island on October 10, and being concerned in importing cannabis to the island on September 15.
Both men were due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 23, however, prosecuting advocate Peter Connick asked for committal to be put back until June 13, as he said that the committal papers were not yet ready.
Mr Moody was represented by advocate Winston Taylor, while Mr McHarrie was represented by Paul Glover.
Both defence advocates agreed to the adjournment.
No bail applications were made and the two men are remanded at the prison.