Gavin George Oates, aged 32, and Thomas Holmes, who is 36, had been out drinking then got on board the ‘Sea Bay’ vessel.
They started the engine, which damaged the propeller because there wasn’t enough water in the harbour.
Magistrates fined the pair £100 each, after they both admitted property damage, and also ordered them to pay £399.27 each to the owner of the boat for the damage caused.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that a witness saw Oates and Holmes on board the boat on July 31, at 12.10am.
They were said to be laughing and talking, then threw ropes around and started the engine.
The engine revved, as it was out of gear, and the propeller started to move.
However, there was so little water in the harbour that the ship was grounded.
The witness said that the duo then left the boat with the engine still running.
Police located them and found that the key on the boat had snapped in the ignition, so it was difficult to turn the engine off.
During a police interview, Holmes, who lives at Traie Twoaie in Ramsey, said he had been drinking, but claimed they had heard the boat’s engine running so they had been trying to turn it off.
Oates, who lives at North Shore Road in Ramsey, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Dodge said that the boat's key and propeller had been damaged, and that there had also been new parts required, as well as a call-out charge and labour, which had all totalled £798.54.
Defence advocate Michael Jelski, representing Holmes, said that his client had no explanation for what they had done, and could only offer his deepest and sincerest apologies to the boat owner, the police, and the court.
Mr Jelski said that it had been reckless rather than there being any intent to cause damage.
He said that the boat had been started without the key, but they had then found the key, and had been trying to turn the engine off, however they were not experienced boat handlers and had consumed too much alcohol.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that Holmes wanted to pay for the damage as soon as possible.
Oates was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers, who said that he echoed Mr Jelski’s representations and that his client had limited recollection of events, but wanted to offer his sincere apologies.
Magistrates also ordered both men to pay £125 prosecution costs, which brought the total penalty for each to £624.27.
Holmes agreed to pay within two months, while Oates will pay at a rate of £50 per week.