Two-year ban after drug driving
A 26-year-old man who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Floor fitter Corey Daniel Kirby admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court how Kirby was driving a Ford Transit van at Hillberry Corner on the Mountain Road on April 18 at 10.25am.
Police stopped him as they said there was a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
Kirby, who lives at Central Promenade in Douglas, admitted that he had smoked cannabis earlier than morning.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and Kirby was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 9.8.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Kirby told police: ‘I’m sorry, it’s for pain.’
The court heard that he has a clean driving licence.
Kirby opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He said that he had been going to the doctor with back pain issues for over 10 years and used cannabis every now and then for relief.
Kirby said that he had been told he would be able to keep his job and told Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks: ‘I know it was a stupid mistake to drive that soon afterwards.’
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.