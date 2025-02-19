Lyn Richard Colvin Cain was put in leg restraints as he kicked out at police officers and told them: ‘When I get out I’m going to rip your f****** throat out.’
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, February 18, for sentencing, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
We previously reported that the defendant had called emergency services himself on January 27, at 1.17am.
He was described as intoxicated and was making threats to self-harm.
Police officers went to his home and after negotiations entered the address.
Cain, who lives at Edmund Chadwick Grove, was said to have been uncooperative and was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.
He was told he would be taken to a safe place and assessed once he was sober.
However, he resisted, kicking out at police and swearing, telling them: ‘When I get out I’m going to rip your f****** throat out.’
Leg restraints were used to get Cain under control.
At police headquarters, he claimed he was being ‘detained illegally.’
A probation report said that Cain admitted he had drunk a large quantity of vodka and coke in the lead up to the incident but said he had not drunk since then.
The report said that he had long-standing mental health issues and had stopped taking medication at the time.
Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘This was not done in malice. He is acutely unwell and reached out on that evening, but unfortunately, the state he’d got himself in meant he wasn’t fit to engage with officers.
‘He is extremely sorry and acutely embarrassed.’
Cain agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.