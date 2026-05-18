The annual commemoration of Manx poet laureate T. E. Brown took place in Douglas at the beginning of May, continuing a tradition that has been maintained by the World Manx Association since 1952.
Brown, who was known for poetry written largely in Manx dialect and often featuring a humorous tone, spent 30 years teaching at Clifton College near Bristol. Although he later retired to Ramsey, he died suddenly in Bristol during a return visit in 1897 at the age of 67.
During his lifetime, Brown became a well-known literary figure in the Isle of Man through his poetry.
A further tribute followed in 1934 with the creation of the T. E. Brown Room at the Manx Museum, supported by a financial contribution from the North American Manx Association.
On May 5 1952, a plaque commemorating Brown was placed on a limestone boulder at Glen Falcon in Douglas.
A ceremony to celebrate his life has taken place every year since then on his birthday (May 5), with a garland being placed on the memorial at this year’s service. The garland, created by committee member Murray Jones, included sprigs of gorse, a plant closely associated with Brown through his poem ‘Clifton’.
Former councillor David Christian, chairman of the World Manx Association, also spoke about Brown following recitations of some of the poet’s work.
The World Manx Association is a cultural and heritage organisation founded in 1911 to promote Manx identity, culture and connections between Manx people around the world.
Those interested in becoming a member should contact secretary Liz Quayle on 472727 for further information.