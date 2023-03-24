A man who drove under the influence of cannabis has been sentenced to community service and probation, and banned from driving for two years.
James David Luton also admitted possessing 5.1 grams of cannabis, 0.6 grams of cocaine, and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Magistrates ordered the 36-year-old to do 120 hours of unpaid work and put him on probation for two years.
We previously reported that police were on patrol on the Creg ny Baa Back Road on August 4, at 11.20pm.
They were driving behind Luton’s Ford Transit van and reported that they could smell cannabis, so they stopped him.
When officers spoke to Luton, they described him as having glazed eyes, and a drowsy manner.
He refused to take a drug wipe test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, Luton agreed to give a sample of blood which was sent for analysis, and later produced a result of 8.4. The legal limit of cannabis is two.
His van was taken to the test centre where 11 defects were found.
Cannabis weighing 5.1 grams, valued by police at £102, was found in the van.
During a police interview, he remained silent.
On November 26, police saw Luton in a side lane by 1886 bar and reported that he was acting suspiciously.
He was spoken to and was said to be trying to conceal something, then discarded it.
It was found and identified as a wrap of cocaine, valued by police at £60.
Luton, who lives in Agneash near Laxey, again remained silent during an interview at police headquarters.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge handed in letters of reference for her client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas.
Ms Dodge said that Luton had waited six hours after consuming cannabis before he had driven and had thought he would be fit to drive.
Regarding the vehicle being in a dangerous condition, the advocate said that it was not being used previously and that Luton had only decided to use the van to move a go-cart.
Ms Dodge referred to a probation report and personal details which she said she would not go into in open court, but said that Luton had been self-medicating.
The report assessed him as a medium risk of reoffending.
Magistrates chair David Christian said: ‘Unfortunately, drug-driving is becoming all too common in these courts.’
Luton was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.