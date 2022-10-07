Van driver’s vehicle was untaxed and unsafe
A 29-year-old man from Glen Vine has been fined £850 for having an untaxed vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Cameron Mervin Lee did not attend court but sent a postal admission to the two offences.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with three penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police had stopped Lee while he was driving a Peugeot van on July 17 at 6.25pm on Lezayre Road in Ramsey.
Checks revealed that the van was untaxed and it had a number of defects.
Lee told police that he was waiting for parts to come to fix the vehicle and that they had taken longer to arrive than expected.
The van was seized and taken to the test centre where a vehicle examiner found faults with lights, a brake pedal, the exhaust, the battery mount, and the speedometer.
The court heard that the van had been taxed in the UK until January and its MoT had expired in April.
Magistrates fined Lee, who lives at Glen Darragh Road, £650 for having a vehicle in a dangerous condition and £200 for having no vehicle licence.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £200 per month.