All times listed below are in the mid-evening region of 6pm to 9pm, unless stated otherwise.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Loft 47 at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Nigel Thijs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 6pm.
- Coffin Dodgers at Mann Made, Douglas, 6pm.
- Paul Tonks Trio at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Queen’s, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at Villa Marina Promenade Suite, Douglas.
- That Kelly Bird at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Mel and Laurence at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Jamie Blackburn at North Quay, Douglas.
- Metallic-Her at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Ian Thompson at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Loose Crew at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Steve Nash and Sunset Jet at Port Erin Beach.
- Conor Mahon at the Sidings, Castletown.
- Switch at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Quotations at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Vertigo at Villa Marina Promenade Suite, Douglas.
- That Kelly Bird at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Metallic-Her at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Nathan Thompson and Harvey Mushman at North Quay, Douglas.
- Almost Alanis at the Rovers, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Joey Wylde annd Niel King at Motor Isle, Douglas.
- Alice Ashe at Queen’s, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Johnny Summers at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Eoin Molyneux at Sulby Glen Hotel.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Ian Thompson at the Bridge, Laxey.
- Lizzy and the Bifters at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Creek, Peel.
- 3 Million at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Andy/Kelvin and C U Next Friday at Port Erin Beach.
- Power Cut at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- The Fossils at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Sunset Jet at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Motherfunkers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Nova Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas.
- Alice Ashe and 3 Million at North Quay, Douglas.
- Trevor Shimmin at Queen’s, Douglas.
- Croteau album launch, Smokin Fingers and Ionian at Rovers, Douglas.
- FuZion at Motor Isle, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Joey Wylde and Neil King at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Barefoot Revolution at the Creek, Peel.
- Ollie Heath at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Rebecca J Forrest and Looney & the Vikings at Port Erin Beach.
- Buncha Skankers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Dave Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Sulby Glen Hotel.
- Open mic at Black Dog Oven, Peel.