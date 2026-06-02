All times listed below are in the mid-evening region of 6pm to 9pm, unless stated otherwise.

Tonight (Thursday)

- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Loft 47 at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Nigel Thijs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 6pm.

- Coffin Dodgers at Mann Made, Douglas, 6pm.

- Paul Tonks Trio at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Queen’s, Douglas.

- Awesome Party Band at Villa Marina Promenade Suite, Douglas.

- That Kelly Bird at Mann Made, Douglas.

- Mel and Laurence at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Jamie Blackburn at North Quay, Douglas.

- Metallic-Her at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Ian Thompson at Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Eoin Molyneux, Penthouse Dive, Aquavit, Eckletica and Alice Dudley at Peel Day.

- Loose Crew at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Steve Nash and Sunset Jet at Port Erin Beach.

- Conor Mahon at the Sidings, Castletown.

- Switch at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Quotations at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Vertigo at Villa Marina Promenade Suite, Douglas.

- That Kelly Bird at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Metallic-Her at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Nathan Thompson and Harvey Mushman at North Quay, Douglas.

- Almost Alanis at the Rovers, Douglas.

- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Joey Wylde annd Niel King at Motor Isle, Douglas.

- Alice Ashe at Queen’s, Douglas.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Mann Made, Douglas.

- Johnny Summers at Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Eoin Molyneux at Sulby Glen Hotel.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Ian Thompson at the Bridge, Laxey.

- Lizzy and the Bifters at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Trevor Shimmin at the Creek, Peel.

- 3 Million at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Andy/Kelvin and C U Next Friday at Port Erin Beach.

- Power Cut at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- The Fossils at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Sunset Jet at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Motherfunkers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Nova Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas.

- Alice Ashe and 3 Million at North Quay, Douglas.

- Trevor Shimmin at Queen’s, Douglas.

- Croteau album launch, Smokin Fingers and Ionian at Rovers, Douglas.

- FuZion at Motor Isle, Douglas.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Joey Wylde and Neil King at Mann Made, Douglas.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- Barefoot Revolution at the Creek, Peel.

- Ollie Heath at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Rebecca J Forrest and Looney & the Vikings at Port Erin Beach.

- Fully Grown Adults at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Buncha Skankers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday

- Dave Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Sulby Glen Hotel.

- Open mic at Black Dog Oven, Peel.