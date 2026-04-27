An Onchan man has been described as a ‘very dangerous sexual predator’ after being found guilty of eight counts of sexual activity with a child.
Following a five-day trial last week, the seven-person jury unanimously found Oliver James Hamon, 36, guilty of all eight offences.
Hamon, formerly of Ashley Park but now at the Isle of Man Prison, had previously pleaded guilty to seven counts of taking an indecent image of a child, committed on July 10.
The offences took place between April 15 and July 9, 2024, and involved the same 15-year-old girl on each occasion, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The jury took a couple of hours to find Hamon guilty of all offences, delivering their verdict on Friday afternoon.
Hamon has previous convictions for child sex offences committed in 2010, as well as assaulting his ex-partner four years ago.
Addressing the jury, Deemster Graeme Cook said he believed they had reached the correct decision based on the evidence.
He said: ‘He [Hamon] is a very dangerous sexual predator. But the victim has now been completely vindicated.’
Prosecutor Kathryn Johnson asked for a social enquiry report so Hamon’s wider risk to the public can be assessed. She also said a victim impact statement would be prepared ahead of sentencing.
Defence advocate David Reynolds agreed that a social enquiry report should be prepared.
Hamon will be sentenced on July 16 and was warned he faces a lengthy prison term. He was remanded in custody in the meantime.
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