A local pressure washing firm has said it is ‘devastated beyond belief’ after one of its vans caught fire outside Noble’s Hospital.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday morning after the vehicle fire broke out near the main entrance.
Manx Care confirmed that no patients, staff or members of the public were harmed in the blaze and thanked the emergency services for their response.
In a statement, Manx Care said it was grateful to the Isle of Man Constabulary, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and Isle of Man Ambulance Service for their prompt attendance at the scene.
The fire caused temporary disruption at the hospital, with access to the main entrance affected during the morning. Patients and visitors were initially diverted to alternative entry points, including the Emergency Department entrance and doors near the Diabetes Centre and MEDS.
The main entrance has since reopened to pedestrians, but remains closed to vehicles.
A one-way system is still in place and drivers have been told not to stop at the entrance while arrangements remain in force.
The van involved belonged to Mannin Pressure Washing Limited, which said the fire had destroyed the vehicle it launched the business with.
In a statement posted online, the firm said it was ‘devastated beyond belief’ and described the incident as ‘absolutely devastating and completely beyond control’.
It said: ‘As many will know a vehicle went on fire up at the hospital today, unfortunately it was one of mine, the van I started the company with.
‘Watching years of hard work and investment go up in smoke was absolutely devastating and completely beyond control.’
The company said the cause of the fire is ‘currently unknown’, but confirmed that all equipment stored in the van had been destroyed, including its van-mounted system, gutter vacuum, lances, triggers and other tools.
It added that insurance would help in time but said it ‘doesn’t make it any easier, especially during our peak season’.
The firm also warned of short-term disruption to its services while it replaces equipment and a vehicle.
‘Things will be slow until I get everything sorted, new van, new machine etc so if you are booked in you will more than likely be contacted to reschedule,’ the statement said.
It confirmed that one member of the team will continue operating from a second van, which it said will allow some work to continue while recovery efforts are under way.
The business thanked those who assisted at the scene and those who had sent messages of support.