A new Peace Plaque has been installed in Hutchinson Square as part of an initiative led by Douglas City Council to encourage reflection and shared community values.
The project was developed after a member of the public suggested a lasting feature to enhance the square, with an initial proposal to install a ‘Peace Bell’ considered but ultimately not taken forward.
Following an on-site assessment, the council’s regeneration and community committee selected a quieter alternative to preserve the area’s ‘peaceful atmosphere and minimise potential disturbance to nearby residents’.
Located within the square, the installation is intended to provide a space for residents and visitors to pause and reflect on themes of equality and mutual respect.
The location was chosen because of its historical significance as an internment camp during World War Two.
The plaque displays Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states: ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.’
Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, chair of the committee, said that at a time of ongoing global challenges, the Peace Plaque stands as a ‘local symbol of hope, unity and compassion’.
‘We were delighted when a resident contacted us with the idea,’ she said.
‘Peace begins with the values we nurture in our everyday lives and the example we set for future generations.
‘By creating spaces like this, we are encouraging young people in particular to reflect on the importance of respect, equality and understanding – principles that are just as vital locally as they are globally.’
The initiative has received positive feedback, including from the individual who originally proposed the idea, with the project highlighting collaboration between the local authority and the community.