Roy Vincent Kneale-Hammond, 21, and Matthew Boyde, 22, attacked the occupant, who stabbed Boyde during the incident.
They have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the victim received a phone call from a third man, alleged to have taken part in the attack, on July 4, but who is yet to appear before the court.
The man told the victim that Kneale-Hammond was a ‘big gangster’, who was going around ‘taxing people’.
The victim said he then received messages from Kneale-Hammond saying ‘It’s tax day, get it f****** sorted or I’ll be sitting in your living room when you wake up.’
The victim said that he was in bed when he heard a loud bang and his door was put through.
The victim stabbed Boyde three times during the incident, causing him to leave, but the two other men continued with the attack.
Kneale-Hammond, of North Shore Road, Ramsey, was said to have been repeatedly kicking the victim in the head and back.
Afterwards, the victim said that he found that £200 was missing from his flat.
Ms Kinrade submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The prosecutor said the attack had been pre-meditated, taken place in the victim’s own home, and the men had been wearing balaclavas.
Magistrates committed the case and both defendants will appear at the higher court on April 4.
Bail has been granted for both.