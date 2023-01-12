A violent offender was jailed today for scalding a prison officer with a cup of coffee the day after he was found guilty of threatening to kill his sister.
Alistair John Cowin, who lived in Taubman Terrace in Douglas before he was jailed, was found guilty of the threats at trial on June 29, 2022.
Deemster Graeme Cook sentenced him to four years and three months in prison in total for both offences.
For the threats offence, he was sentenced to two years and three months. For the assault on the prison officer he was sentenced to two years.
The sentences must be served consecutively.
The court heard that on July 28, 2021, the 39-year-old threatened his sister with a Stanley knife in her car after suspecting that she was associated with two members of the criminal justice system he did not like.
Mr Cowin believes that there is ‘conspiracy among the court and police to keep him behind bars’.
He said: ‘Do you think they’re going to get away with what they’ve done to me?’
He then threatened his sister saying: ‘I’m going to slit your throat.’
He then left the vehicle and threatened to slash the car’s tyres.
In her victim impact statement, his sister said: ‘This has broken my relationship with my brother. I remember feeling completely in shock.
‘Even as I make this statement I am in tears. No one ever wants to give evidence against their immediate family.
‘Above all else I want him to get the help he needs. I don’t feel it is punishment he needs, but support.’
As Deemster Cook sentenced him today, he told him that his ‘conspiracy theory of multiple people in the criminal justice system is no justification for threats to kill his sister’.
After Cowin was found guilty at trial, he was remanded in custody to await sentencing.
The court heard that at 7.30am on the day after his verdict last June, Mr Cowin then threw a cup of boiling hot coffee at a prison officer after ‘rambling’ about the criminal justice system.
The guard was left with burns to his upper body area and has been instructed to stay out of the sun for two years as his injuries would turn purple instead of tan.
In his impact statement, the officer said: ‘The incident left me thinking about what I have to deal with next and can I be in close proximity with other people?’
Deemster Cook told Cowin: ‘You have shown a complete and utter lack of remorse for your actions to a man just doing his public duty.’
Defence advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams told the court: ‘It would appear he [Mr Cowin] finds life on the outside difficult.
‘He is an intelligent, well-read man, however, he has a personality that can change in an instant. He just doesn’t care. Whatever sentence is passed may not have an impact on the defendant.’
Mr Cowin has appeared in court numerous times and has a long list of previous convictions.
Along with his prison sentence, Mr Cowin has also been issued with restraining order against his sister and her husband indefinitely and has been put on extended licence for an additional two years after he is released.