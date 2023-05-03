A 23-year-old man from London has been bound over to keep the peace for 12 months after a row at 1886 Bar and Grill in Douglas.
Harrison William Michael Quinn was initially charged with being drunk and disorderly but that charge was withdrawn after he agreed to accept the binding order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol near 1886 in Regent Street on April 22, at 2.20am.
Quinn was seen acting aggressively towards security staff outside the pub, flailing his arms and puffing his chest out.
He was shouting and swearing while a friend tried to hold him back.
Police officers approached and tried to diffuse the situation by moving Quinn away to Duke Street.
He was described as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, and smelling of alcohol.
The officers tried to engage with him but Quinn, who lives at Mossford Street, East London, was said to have continued to be belligerent and act in a hostile manner.
He said he had been ejected from 1886 but continued swearing, using the ‘F’ and ‘C’ words.
Mr Swain said it had been a familiar case of ‘drink in, sense out’ which resulted in Quinn eventually being arrested after he failed to heed several warnings.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that his client was remorseful, and that there had been an element of ‘summary justice’ inside the premises, which had been the reason for Quinn’s agitation.
The binding order will have a recognisance of £500.