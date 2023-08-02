A visiting biker who was riding at more than double the speed limit has been fined £380 and given eight penalty points.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered the 35-year-old, who lives at Micklefield Road in High Wycombe, to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were performing speed checks at Sulby Bridge on May 27, at 6.55am.
They recorded Elmey riding his Honda CBR 1000 Fireblade at 68mph and he was subsequently stopped.
Police asked him if he knew what the limit was and he replied: ‘30.’
They then asked him what speed he thought he was going and he said: ‘I hope 30.’
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that Elmey had held a licence since 2014 and had no previous points on it.
Ms Gray asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and his co-operation with the police.
‘It was a lapse of judgement,’ said the advocate.
‘He was shocked when police told him his actual speed.’
Ms Gray handed in a letter of reference for Elmey and said that he relied on his driving licence for his work.
The High Bailiff ordered him to pay the fine and costs forthwith.