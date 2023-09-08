A 34-year-old visitor has been caught bringing £400,000-worth of cannabis to the island.
Ali Asker Kilic pleaded guilty to importing just under 21kg of the drug, hidden in a van on the ferry.
He also admitted possessing it with intent to supply.
Kilic will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Kilic, who lives at St Winifred’s Road, Bournmouth, arrived on the ferry in a Mercedes Vito van on August 31.
Police were suspicious when they questioned him about his reason for travelling.
His vehicle was searched and a hidden compartment was found under the front seat.
Kilic was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
During an interview, he said he had driven the van from Bournemouth to the ferry but claimed that he knew nothing about the cannabis, claiming he was surprised when it was found.
Kilic would not identify who had given him the van and said that his family were in danger.
Ms Cubbon submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court as it has sentencing starting point of six to nine years custody.
Duty advocate Winston Taylor agreed that the case should go to the higher court for sentencing and said that Kilic would be instructing advocate Stephen Wood going forward.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the defendant will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 22.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.