A visitor who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £600 and banned for two years.
Delroy Anthony Small admitted the offence and was also ordered by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
The 37-year-old was also fined a further £150 for possessing cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the Sea Terminal on February 3, at 7.27am.
Port security officers had found a plastic box in Small’s Ford Transit van, while he was boarding the ferry, which contained 4.4 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £88.
When police officers arrived, Small told them he was driving a work vehicle back to the UK.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Small, who lives at Whitworth Drive, Nottingham, gave a sample of blood which was sent for analysis and later produced a reading of 2.4.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
During a police interview, Small admitted the cannabis was his, saying it was for personal use.
He said he had been working on the island for a fire alarm company and was returning to the UK.
Small admitted smoking cannabis the night before but said he didn’t feel impaired.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘The facts speak for themselves.
‘Mr Small consumed some cannabis the evening before. The reading of 2.4 wouldn’t indicate any serious impairment.
‘It was a small amount of cannabis clearly intended for personal use.’
Mr Taylor referred to a letter from Small’s employer saying that the mandatory ban was going to have a very detrimental effect and that he was likely going to have to find alternative employment.
‘He can only express his remorse,’ continued the advocate.
‘Casual use of a drug has led to very serious consequences.’
Mr Taylor went on to ask for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas, and the fact that he had returned to the island while on bail and for his court appearance.
The advocate asked for a degree of trust to be allowed to his client, but said that he could afford to pay a significant amount immediately.
Mr Taylor also pointed out that the cannabis possession would most likely have been dealt with outside of court had it not been for the drug-driving offence.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered Small to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He must pay all amounts forthwith or face up to 55 days in jail in default.