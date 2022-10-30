Visitor was caught drink-driving

Subscribe newsletter
A 67-year-old drink-driver has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for one year.
Daniel Jenkinson admitted the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police saw Jenkinson driving a Volkswagen Golf on Kewaigue Hill at 12.50am on March 18.
He was said to be swerving and driving at a far lower speed than the speed limit, as well as braking excessively.
Officers stopped him on Richmond Hill and reported that Jenkinson, who lives at Broadoak Road in Ashton-Under-Lyne, was slurring his words and had glazed eyes.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 106.
The legal limit is 80.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
Mr Glover said that this was Jenkinson’s first offence for more than 20 years.
The advocate said: ‘Mr Jenkinson informs me he had been requested at short notice to collect a young family member who was in distress, but he had consumed alcohol, so it was a serious error of judgement on his part.’
Magistrates also ordered Jenkinson to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, within seven days.