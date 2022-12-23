Brogan Keith Misselbrook pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at the Royal George and was also given a six-month licensing ban.
The 19-year-old was already subject to a two-year probation order, imposed in November 2021, after an incident at the Mitre pub in Ramsey.
Magistrates revoked that order and put in place a new 18-month probation order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the Royal George in Market Place East on December 6.
Staff reported that two males had been fighting but when officers arrived, they had left the pub.
Misselbrook, who lives at Albert Terrace in Ramsey, was identified using CCTV footage and subsequently arrested.
During a police interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, but then said: ‘I’ll go and apologise.’
A probation report said that Misselbrook had found engaging with probation tricky as he suffered from anxiety and had trouble going out, so home visits had been arranged.
The report described the teenager as a ‘vulnerable young man’ and recommended that probation continue.
Misselbrook opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week.