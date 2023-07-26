The daughter of a man who began proceedings against Manx Care for medical negligence has told a court her family just wants recognition of what they say was the poor treatment he received.
Pauline Dolman, representing herself, was addressing Deputy High Bailiff Chris Arrowsmith at Douglas Courthouse.
The medical negligence alleged was not outlined at this hearing, which dealt with whether it should remain in Small Claims Court or not.
The court heard that Thomas Rawding had started the early stages of seeking a ruling of medical negligence in 2021 when he began to instruct an advocate.
However, Mr Rawding died in May 2022 before his case progressed to a court, leading to his daughter, Mrs Dolman, to take up his case.
Mr Arrowsmith summarised the case as being one of medical negligence, which included an issue around informed consent and the treatment Mr Rawding received.
She said: ‘We just want it recognised, well he wanted it recognised, that he received unnecessary pain. We’re not looking for compensation or a large amount. He wanted it recognised that he was unfairly treated and that’s why I carried on with the small claims route.’
Mrs Dolman said that her father had raised complaints against Manx Care and the matters were investigated by an independent body which upheld two of them, this was prior to Mr Rawding instructing an advocate.
The court heard that when the matter reaches a civil trial, Mrs Doleman expects to bring just one witness to court, while Mr Evans outlined that Manx Care expects to call two doctors and possibly a third medical professional to give evidence.
Mr Arrowsmith said that it would be unusual for a matter such as this to remain in that branch of the High Court, so he was minded to send it for a Summary Court.
Mrs Dolman and Manx Care, represented by Tim Evans, accepted this and the claim will return to the courts in October for a directions hearing.