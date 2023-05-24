A 23-year-old welder has been fined £1,350 after he crashed into two parked cars and failed to report it.
Nicholas Frederick Allen Harvey drove away from the scene but was later arrested.
He pleaded guilty to careless driving, failing to report an accident, and failing to stop after an accident.
His driving licence was also endorsed with seven penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Harvey was driving a red Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck on March 5, at 11.10pm.
He was driving along Woodbourne Road, then turned onto Albany Road.
However, he hit a parked Peugeot 107, shunting it forward into a motorbike.
A witness said that Harvey got out of the truck but then got back in.
He then reversed into a Mercedes A200 before driving away.
The front grill of his truck was left at the scene and the witness took a photo of Harvey leaving, both of which led to him being later arrested.
When officers arrived at his home, at Abbeylands, Onchan, Harvey admitted he was the driver and said: ‘I was just going too quick.’
He said that he had panicked and left afterwards.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Mr Connick said that the damage caused had been dealt with by insurers.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the prosecution facts were accepted, and asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and admissions to the police.
‘Mr Harvey can only apologise,’ said the advocate.
‘Fortunately no injuries were caused. All the owners have had their situation rectified.’
Mr Glover said that Harvey needed his driving licence to travel to and from work, at the Department of Infrastructure, and had had his licence since 2016 without any convictions.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes fined Harvey £350 for careless driving, £500 for failing to stop, and £500 for failing to report the accident.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.