A 45-year-old woman has denied possessing cocaine with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.
Elizabeth Amy Kathleen Crowe will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 11 next year, and will then face a trial on a later date.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that it is alleged that police found Crowe in possession of 19.49 grams of cocaine on July 20, at the Saddle Inn on Douglas Quay.
A search of an address in Sulby is then alleged to have found 18.9 grams of cocaine, and cannabis plants, which police estimated would have a potential yield of £2,240.
The cocaine was said to have a purity of 77 per cent.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the higher court for trial.
Ms Crowe, who lives at Bishopscourt in Kirk Michael, was represented in court by advocate Michael Jelski, who agreed that the matters should be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
High Bailiff James Brooks declined summary court jurisdiction and set the committal date.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at her home address and not to leave the island without court consent.