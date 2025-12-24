Helen Patricia Quinn, of Lhergy Cripperty, Union Mills, admitted driving while unfit through alcohol.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered her to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban, and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
The offence was committed on August 28 in St John’s.
Quinn was said to be living in her car at the time.
A probation report said the defendant was deeply ashamed and very anxious about being in court.
The report said that she had no previous convictions and that she was working with Motiv8.
Quinn was said to have gone through a challenging time in the last two years, with extremely significant events in her life which had impacted her mental health.
The report said that she accepted that, at times, she had used alcohol as a way of coping, but had since been pro-active in seeking help and support.
She was said to be in a much better place now.
The report went on to say that community service would not be appropriate, given Quinn’s mental health issues, and that a financial penalty would be the most suitable sentence.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea, the fact that she had no previous convictions, and her continued work with Motiv8.
‘She says she had hit rock bottom and was living out of her vehicle,’ said the advocate.
Ms Shimmin went on to say that Quinn had learnt a lesson and had since got rid of her vehicle to a friend.
The defendant will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.