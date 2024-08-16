A 67-year-old Douglas woman has denied allegations of harassment and theft.
Selina Magee, also known as Corris, of Woodbourne Road, is accused of stealing a doorbell camera February 23.
The conduct amounting to harassment is alleged to have been committed between February 2023 and January 2024.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was suitable to be heard in summary court and a pre-trial review will be held on October 10.
Magee pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening behaviour, which was committed at Noble’s Hospital on April 21.
She will be sentenced for that offence on October 10.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for a probation report to be prepared, and said that a psychiatric report was already being completed.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions to live at her home address, not to contact witnesses, and to contact probation services and co-operate in the preparation of the report.