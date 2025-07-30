A 61-year-old Castletown woman has denied breaching a domestic abuse protection notice and burglary with intent to steal.
Joanna Dean is accused of entering her father’s home and extracting electricity by charging her phone.
She's also prohibited from contacting him under the protection notice.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on July 7.
Ms Dean, whose address was given as a hotel on the island, was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 16.
She is also charged with driving without a licence.
Mr Rodgers asked for an adjournment until August 19, in relation to that charge, to allow time to review the case papers.
Bail continues.