A fresh set of proposals that could see vehicle access further restricted in Castletown’s Market Square has been unveiled by the town’s commissioners – and members of the public are now being invited to have their say.
A six-week consultation opened on Monday, July 15, with a public presentation of the proposals delivered to local business owners and residents the night before at a well-attended meeting in the town.
The new proposals, published in a formal consultation document, would define a ‘Visitor Season’ from May to September and a ‘Winter Season’ from September to May.
Vehicle access would remain prohibited on the pedestrianised streets of Arbory Street and Malew Street all year round, with moveable barriers used to control access.
Castletown Commissioners chairman Tony Brown said: ‘The board believes it is important to consult with the town regarding major proposals such as this that will have an impact on residents and businesses.’
The public consultation runs until 5pm on Tuesday, August 26, and follows a turbulent period of debate over the future of Market Square.
The new document outlines potential changes to parking, delivery access, and the physical layout of the pedestrian zones.
It also suggests the Commissioners will seek authority from the Department of Infrastructure to close the area for events during the winter season.
Castletown Town Commissioners currently has approval to close the square to vehicles from March through September, with additional access restrictions during the Christmas period.
In recent summers, the square has been transformed into a pedestrian-friendly space, complete with deckchairs, games, and big screens showing major sporting events, a move that has proven popular with many residents and visitors.
However, not everyone welcomed the idea of permanent restrictions.
Some business owners have voiced strong opposition, fearing the removal of vehicle access could reduce customer footfall and accessibility.
One previous critic described the plans as the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for town centre trade, while others raised concerns about access for those with mobility issues.
The proposals come just months after an independent health and safety review, carried out by Pegasus Safety Consulting, identified serious risks in allowing vehicles to re-enter the square during the winter.
These included a lack of clear separation between traffic and pedestrians, inadequate disabled parking, and a lack of traffic calming features.
The report highlighted particular risks to children, elderly residents, and people with limited mobility.
In response, the Commissioners issued a strongly worded statement in April, refusing to accept responsibility for any incidents if government overruled them and reopened the square to traffic.
The debate has divided opinion in the town and led to political fallout earlier this year, with former Castletown commissioner and newly elected Port Erin commissioner Jimmy Cubbon resigning over the matter, citing a climate of ‘toxicity, uncertainty and division.’
Residents can obtain a copy of the consultation document free of charge from Castletown Town Hall or via the Commissioners’ website and Facebook page.
The final proposals will be published after the consultation closes, with implementation expected from 2026.