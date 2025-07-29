One of the Isle of Man’s most wonderfully daft and beloved traditions is back on the calendar, as the organisers of the World Tin Bath Championship have announced a new date following its postponement earlier this summer.
Originally set to take place in June, the annual event was postponed due to a shortage of health and safety cover, something rather important when 100-plus people are bobbing around in old tin tubs.
But fear not: the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society (CADS) have confirmed that the races will now go ahead on Saturday, September 13 in Castletown’s Middle Harbour, with the first splashdown at 2.30pm.
Now in its 54th year, the championship promises all the usual chaos and charm, including the fiercely contested men’s and women’s races, the ever-hillarious Snake Race, and the slightly unhinged solo flying attempts, which usually end with someone heroically bellyflopping into the water.
All money raised on the day goes to Manx charities.
Last year’s event pulled in around £6,000, with half of that donated to Isle Listen, who even took part in the Snake Race.
This year, funds will go to Cruse Bereavement Support, who provide guidance and comfort to those dealing with grief on the island.
Tickets are just £3 for adults and £1 for children, with plenty of opportunities for spectators to get drenched (or just take a great photo).
The origins of this gloriously soggy spectacle date back to 1972, when CADS were asked to fill a gap between the carnival parade and the evening dance.
With man-powered flight all the rage (and a certain Mr. Kramer offering £50,000 for the first mile-long flight), Steve Gardner and David Corrin got to work building flying contraptions, with backup support from Dave Collister, who found two old tin baths in his shed for “rescue” purposes.
Naturally, the baths became the main event.
On race day, seven tin bath pioneers bobbed about in the harbour while Gardner and Corrin launched themselves off the catwalk in an early attempt at human-powered flight.
It was Trevor Taubman who won the first ever bath race, edging out Dave Collister, and the rest is wonderfully wet history.
From there, the event grew, with 30 competitors by 1973, television crews arriving in the mid-’70s, and surreal additions like cannon launches, upright pianos, floating pubs, and even a Concorde-shaped bath complete with a jet engine soundtrack.
Ahead of this year’s spectacle, CADS said: ‘We would love for you to join us in what we can promise you are NOT shark-infested waters.
‘Tell your Friends! tell your Colleagues! Hell, tell your Nan. (who knows more about Tin Baths than those who used to bathe in 'em?!)
‘Anybody can sign up now at https://worldtinbath.com - if you’ve got what it takes to become a champion, that is…’
So whether you’re racing, watching, or attempting flight, September 13 promises to be a day of daftness, splashes, and good-hearted fundraising.