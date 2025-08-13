Gillian Maria Phillips appeared before magistrates last week, pleading not guilty to breaching the order on June 30, July 18, and July 19.
The new allegations relate to alleged behaviour likely to make a complainant feel harassed.
Phillips, aged 56, of Bay View Road, is already due to face a pre-trial review on September 25, after denying breaching two conditions of the ASBO on July 28.
It was issued in March and she was found guilty of breaching it the same day it was issued, with 100 hours’ community service imposed.
Bail continues.