Two men who deny trying to smuggle more than four kilos of cocaine into the island have made a further court appearance.
Housni Haj Saleh, aged 22, and 26-year-old Mohammed El Guermat Bouchnafa were arrested at the Sea Terminal on July 25, having travelled here from England.
They have both previously entered not guilty pleas to importing cocaine and possessing it with intent to supply.
Mr Saleh is also charged with possessing a forged bank note, but a plea to that can only be entered at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Advocate Paul Glover represented both men, who appeared via video link from the prison recently, and asked for an adjournment until today (Tuesday, October 7).
They were both remanded in custody.