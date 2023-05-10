Jade Helena Ashton pleaded guilty to the police assault and property damage and will be sentenced on June 20 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Ashton, who lives at Hillside Avenue in Douglas, was drinking at the Front Porch in Duke Street on April 21.
At 11.40pm, she was involved in an altercation with another woman and was escorted out of the bar by security staff.
However, once outside Ashton kicked out in what was described as a ‘donkey kick’, striking the front window of the pub and cracking the glass.
After being arrested, during a police interview, Ashton answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
cost
Ms Carroon said that there had been no confirmation of the cost of the damage to the window but an estimate for £1,000 had been received.
On April 26, Ashton was at police headquarters in relation to a separate matter when she became volatile.
She swore at officers and was being restrained when she kicked out, hitting one of the officers in the abdomen.
No lasting injury was caused and during a police interview, Ashton again answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client was from England but was living with family in the island at the moment.
An application for legal aid was handed in.
Mr Kermode asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.