A 21-year-old woman has admitted being drunk in public while the Ramsey Sprint was on.
Bethany Storm Radcliffe threw a metal barrier into the road then fell over.
She is already due to face a trial in summary court on June 28, for an allegation of causing a false fire alarm, which she has denied.
Sentencing for the drunk in public offence will take place after the outcome of that.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Radcliffe was outside the Commercial pub in Market Square on June 3, at 8pm.
The Ramsey Sprint was said to be on, so families were present with children.
Police spoke to Radcliffe and she was described as unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, and having glazed eyes.
Officers made efforts to allow her to leave the area but she was said to have refused to comply, despite warnings about her behaviour.
Radcliffe, who lives at Pairk Ollay, Ramsey, then threw a metal barrier into the road before falling over.
She was subsequently arrested, but became aggressive, actively resisting as she was restrained.
However, Mr Swain said that no resisting arrest charge had been laid.
The fire alarm charge was said to relate to Radcliffe calling emergency services on March 26 after a friend became locked in a bathroom.
Defence advocate Jane Gray asked for sentencing for the drink-related offence to be adjourned until after the false fire alarm trial.
Bail continues.