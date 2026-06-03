Kimberley Alice Parker was initially charged with two counts of sending an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message via a telecommunications network.
The offences were alleged to have been committed on March 31 and April 1.
However, magistrates heard that the prosecution had reviewed the matters, and was withdrawing the charges on the understanding that Parker would agree to the restraining order application.
It prohibits her from contacting two named females.
Parker, of King Williams Way, was represented in court by duty advocate Jane Gray, who said that the restraining order was not opposed by the defendant.