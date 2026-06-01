Two men and a woman accused of being part of a human trafficking gang have made a further court appearance.
Joseph Vidal, also known as Solomon Green, aged 46, of Golders Green Crescent, London, Mary Ann Nemeno, aged 42, of Osborne Grove, Douglas, and fifty-two-year-old Jupiter Villacillo, also of Osborne Grove, are all charged with 17 counts of arranging human trafficking for the purpose of exploitation, and one count of participation in a criminal organisation.
They made their second appearance at Douglas Courthouse, before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, on Tuesday (May 26), having previously appeared in December.
Ms Nemeno and Mr Villacillo appeared in person, while Mr Vidal appeared via video link from the UK, with a Hebrew interpreter.
Mr Vidal was represented by advocate Ian Kermode, Ms Nemeno by Stephen Wood, and Mr Villacillo by David Clegg.
Pleas to the charges can only be entered at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
However, Mr Kermode said that committal was to be challenged on some of the charges, and possibly even all the charges, on the basis that there is no case to answer.
Mr Wood and Mr Clegg said that they would also be challenging committal on some of the charges.
A hearing for the challenge will be held in September or October, but the case has been scheduled for mention on July 28.
Bail continues for Ms Nemeno and Mr Villacillo, with conditions not to contact the 17 complainants or Mr Vidal, to reside at their home address, and not to leave the island without court permission.
Mr Vidal is also on bail with similar conditions, but to his London address.
We previously reported that Mr Green was a director of the Rose Organisation, latterly based at the Engine House in Castletown, but before that, at Village Walk in Onchan.