The collaboration was launched during the Royal National Lifeboat Institute's (RNLI) 200th anniversary year and centred on a limited-edition Refuge Rum, created to celebrate the organisation's Isle of Man origins while supporting its work around the island's coastline.
Fynoderee has announced that sales of the rum will continue until June 30, 2026, after which the product will be discontinued.
A Fynoderee spokesperson said: ‘We created this unique fundraising rum in collaboration with the RNLI during its 200th anniversary year.
‘It has been an honour to contribute to such an important cause and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the project along the way.’
The rum was produced at the company's Ramsey distillery before being matured for 12 months in first-fill bourbon quarter casks inside the Tower of Refuge in Douglas Bay.
According to Fynoderee, the unusual ageing process exposed the spirit to the harsh maritime conditions of the landmark structure, helping to develop its distinctive character.
The company describes the rum as rich and smooth, with notes of toasted oak, vanilla, salted caramel and bourbon, alongside a maritime minerality influenced by its coastal surroundings.
The remaining bottles of Refuge Rum are available through the company's online store, its Ramsey distillery shop and The Garrison in Castletown while stocks last.
The RNLI, which was founded on the Isle of Man in 1824, provides a 24-hour search and rescue service around the British Isles and Republic of Ireland, staffed largely by volunteers.
More information about Refuge Rum and Fynoderee's other products is available via the distillery's website.