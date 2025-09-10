A 69-year-old Douglas woman who breached a restraining order twice has been fined £125.
Selena Magee, also known as Corris, was prohibited from contacting her neighbour in November, with a restraining order issued.
Despite this, on June 10 and June 24, she was seen ringing the woman’s doorbell and talking into the camera.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that, though the incidents would have been distressing for the complainant, they had not been threatening and that Magee had been saying: ‘It’s my birthday, can I have a birthday card as we’re at peace?’
Prosecution costs of £125 were also ordered and the defendant, who lives at Woodbourne Road, will pay at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.